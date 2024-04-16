Troops destroy terrorists’ enclave, neutralise 12 in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army says its troops have made significant inroad into terrorists’ enclave in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, where they destroyed the terrorists’ camp and eliminated 12 of them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maru LGA is one of the hotbeds of terrorism and banditry in Zamfara.

Army spokesman, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the troops, acting on credible intelligence, conducted targeted clearance operation to dismantle the suspected terrorists’ operational base in Maru.

He said the gallant troops neutralised 12 of the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, compelling the others to flee.

According to him, the troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and two locally fabricated guns.

“Additionally, our troops captured 10 operational motorbikes used for mobility by the terrorists and 18 rustled cows and destroyed the terrorists’ base after dislodging them.

“The successful operation is a testament to the dedication of our troops in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and will continue to take decisive action to curb terrorists’ activities in the region.

“We reaffirm our resolve to sustain the momentum in the ongoing efforts to rid the North West and other troubled areas of terrorism and insurgency,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje