Troops destroy massive illegal refinery in Delta state

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in South South Nigeria.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu troops conducted anti oil theft operations in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, during the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, among others.

He said,”On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in-situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.”

He urged members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

