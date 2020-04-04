Troops destroy ISWAP camp in Borno

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole and Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) camp at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno State.

A statement by the Acting Director, Armed Forces Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, it was efforts of combined air and artillery bombardments conducted on 3 April 2020.

“The operation was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP elements with their structures concealed under the dense vegetation of the area using the settlement as a base from where they planned and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the joint interdiction mission was launched with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft coordinating the barrage of artillery and air fire towards designated targets in the settlement, destroying them and neutralizing some of the ISWAP fighters in the process”, it reads.

The Air Task Force, Onyeuko said had continued to provide airlift support to troops participating in MNJTF national contingents, along with their logistics.

“Also NAF ISR platforms and helicopters are providing aerial command posts for enhanced coordination of close air support missions as well as fire control support for independent ground artillery bombardment of terrorists’ positions.”