Sunday, February 4, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTroops destroy bandits’ hideouts, rescue kidnap victims in Taraba
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectDefenceProjectNewsSecurity

Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts, rescue kidnap victims in Taraba

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
10

Troops of 114 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security forces, on Saturday destroyed multiple bandits’ hideouts and  rescued 4 kidnap victims in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba.

This is contained in a statement signed by Lt Olabodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, and made available to newsmen in Jalingo on Sunday.

It stated that the swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro and its environs commenced on Feb. 2

It said that troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits to flee the location, leaving behind their four abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The rescued victims are Genesis  Samuel, 24, from Ganku village; Benard Denis, 28, from Fulfualgon village; Esther Titus, 35, from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupulle’s son, Isma’il Umar, 25, who was abducted at his residence on Jan. 18.

“The Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in the state.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements, to aid in improving security within the state. (NAN)

By Martins Abochol

Previous article
Nasarawa : APC wins Keana assembly constituency rerun election
Next article
Insecurity: Tinubu needs our collective support not negative criticism — APC Chieftain
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.