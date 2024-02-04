Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts, rescue kidnap victims in Taraba

Troops of 114 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security forces, on Saturday destroyed multiple bandits’ hideouts and rescued 4 kidnap victims in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba.

This is contained in a statement signed by Lt Olabodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, and made available to newsmen in Jalingo on Sunday.

It stated that the swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro and its environs commenced on Feb. 2

It said that troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits to flee the location, leaving behind their four abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The rescued victims are Genesis Samuel, 24, from Ganku village; Benard Denis, 28, from Fulfualgon village; Esther Titus, 35, from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupulle’s son, Isma’il Umar, 25, who was abducted at his residence on Jan. 18.

“The Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in the state.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements, to aid in improving security within the state. (NAN)

By Martins Abochol

