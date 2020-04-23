Troops destroy armed militia camp, kill 3 in Benue – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday said troops raided a suspected militia camp at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum local government area of Benue.

A statement by the Spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, also disclosed that three militias were killed and large cache of arms, ammunition, were recovered.

According to him, the raid operation was carried out by the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke made up Sector II deployed at Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs of Benue and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba.

Enenche said the operation was based on credible information received on the activities of the armed militia operating around the border areas of Benue and Taraba states.

“Others abandoned their position and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered include one 81mm Mortar gun, five 60mm Commando Mortar gun, seven locally fabricated Mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three Double Barrel rifles and two locally made rifles.

“Also recovered are, one G3 rifle, one locally made pistol, five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one car battery, 15 rounds of locally made ammunition, two bags of gun powder, nine pairs of Camouflage uniforms, one generator, three motorcycles, one cellular hand set, charms and assorted hard drugs.

“There was no casualty on own troops.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to restate its commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the country.

“It also continue to request the general public for credible information which will assist the military to rid the country of criminal elements,” he said.