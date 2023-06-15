Troops destroy 57 illegal refining sites, deny oil thieves N82.4m in N/Delta -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 57 illegal refining sites and denied oil thieves N82.4m in the South-South geo-political of Nigeria.

Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, disclosed this on Thursday during the bi-weekly media briefing on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country.

Danmadami disclosed that in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

According to him, the land, maritime and air component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe as well as other operations in the South South zone of the country have sustained the efforts in ensuring a relatively safe and peaceful environment to allow business activities thrive in the region.

“In sustaining this, troops conducted operational activities at the waterways, bush paths, creeks, cities, towns of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State.

“During these operations, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other Operations discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, 149 ovens and 8 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 122,600 litres of crude oil, 89,850 litrers of AGO, 7 vehicles, 18 pumping machines, 1 outboard engine, 1 speedboat, 6 assorted ammunitions, 1 weapon and 1 tricycle.

“Troops also arrested 16 suspected economic saboteurs. All recovered items, arrested suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Additionally, it is worthy to mention that a total of Eighty Two Million Four Hundred and Forty Five Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N82,445,150.00) only were denied the oil thefts during the period in focus,” He said.

Danmadami also disclosed that troops bombarded location rife with illegal refining activities at Okoro Nyong and Ndele.

He said,”Relatedly, the air component of Operation DELTA SAFE between 2 and 3 June 2023 conducted air reconnaissance and air interdiction operation at Okoro Nyong and Ndele. Overhead, these locations which were observed to be rife with illegal refining activities with about 6 motorcycles sighted. Consequently, the locations was bombarded and destroyed while the illegal refined products and equipment were engulf in flames as a result of the air strike.”

Danmadami said troops and other security agencies equally recorded significant success in the fight against insecurity in other geo-political zones of the country.

He conveyed the commendation of the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilient of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.

