Troops destroy 4 illegal refineries, impound smuggled rice

The Defence Headquarters says the military has immobilised four illegal refineries and impounded stolen crude oil and petroleum products and 389 bags of smuggled rice in the South south zone.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed two illegal refining sites and wooden boat loaded with crude oil at Tupsoi in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State within the period.

He disclosed that the troops also immobilised an illegal refining sites containing six boilers, one 8-HP engine and seven storage tanks loaded with crude oil at Orutoru in Bonny Local Government Area.

According to him, troops of 3 Battalion intercepted a Toyota Sequoia loaded with unspecified quantities of refined AGO at Alele in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta during the period.

“Similarly, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized two reactivated illegal refineries containing unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO at Samkiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Troops of 29 Battalion also intercepted two boats conveying substance suspected to be crude oil along Ibaa/Rumuji Waterways in Emohua Local Government Area,’’ he said.

Enenche also disclosed that FOB Ibaka gunboats on patrol at Mbo River intercepted two medium size wooden boats laden with 68 bags of 50kg parboiled foreign rice on Nov. 16.

He said the smuggled bags of rice were suspected to have come from the Republic of Cameroon.

According to him, the items are currently in custody to be handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service for necessary action.

“Also, within the period, about 321 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice as well as two suspects were arrested and handed over to Nigeria Customs Service.

“Other items intercepted were two wooden boats and a speedboat laden with 21,600 litres of petroleum products.

“The Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas. (NAN)