Troops destroy 23 illegal refining sites, recover 367,200 litres of crude oil, others – DHQ

…Arrest 60 suspected criminals

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, says troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 22 illegal refining sites, and recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, among other successes recorded in the South-South region of the country.

Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) disclosed this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Maj-Gen. Buba said troops of the Joint Taskforce of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South intercepted and destroyed a vessel involved in crude oil theft.

He said troops also destroyed several illegal refining sites, while the air component conducted air interdiction to destroy active illegal refining sites.

He said on 7 July 23, troops and Operators of Tantita Surveillance contractors intercepted a vessel loaded with suspected stolen crude oil and arrested 12 suspects (a Ghanian and 11 Nigerians).

According to him, the vessel was arrested between the boundaries of Delta and Ondo State. The vessel, MT TURA II reportedly owned by Holab Maritime Services Limited has a tank capacity of 800,000 litres. The vessel was previously named ALI RITA BEY.

He said close inspection on the vessel revealed that only two compartments were partially filled with about 150 metric tonnes which is approximately 178,000 litres, adding that this quantity is less than a quarter of the vessel.

He also said that the vessel upon arrest was moved to Oporoza in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The voyage of the vessel revealed that it originated from Lagos and was heading to Republic of Cameroon as its destination. The vessel captain admitted to having been engaged in same illegal activities for over four years.

“On 11 July 23, the vessel was destroyed in accordance with extant operating procedure that stipulates instant destruction of any vehicle, vessel or equipment linked with crude oil theft,” he said.

Maj-Gen. Buba revealed that troops discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits.

He also said that troops equally recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 220 assorted rounds of ammunitions, 6 calibers of weapons, 3 vehicles and 10 motorcycles. Troops also arrested 25 suspected economic saboteurs.

The General mentioned that on 10 Jul 23, troops of Operation Delta Safe with Pilgrims Security Service personnel responded to criminal activities around Chinese Camp in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to him, troops pursued the criminals and arrested 5 suspects as well as recovered 4 motorcycles, stolen cables and casted steel conveyor bearing balls.

The Defence Media Operations Director disclosed that the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe conducted several air interdictions to degrade and restrict the activities of oil theft.

“Notably, on 10 and 11 July 23, the air component Operation DELTA SAFE conducted air interdiction missions at Samkri and Elem Kalabari, respectively, adding that overhead the locations, the active illegal refining sites were engaged with rockets and some equipments were destroyed.

“In the course of operations, troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 550 assorted rounds of ammunition, 12 calibers of weapons, 7 empty magazines, 17 cutlasses, 3 vehicles, 19 motorcycles and 1 dagger.

“Troops equally destroyed 22 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits. While a total of 60 suspected criminals were apprehended within the period.

“It is noteworthy to state that an estimated sum of Two Hundred and Two Million Seven Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Naira (N202,788,300.00) was denied the oil thefts during the period in focus,” he said.

Maj-Gen. Buba emphasized that the offensive action of the military in the ongoing operations cut across various theatres.

According to him, these actions range from rescuing of civilians held hostage by terrorists, gunmen or criminals to other actions namely: terrorists neutralized, gunmen neutralized and bandits neutralized. Others include, raid on hideouts belonging to kidnappers, bandits and gunmen. It also includes destination destroyed of illegal refining sites and arrested of terrorists collaborators.

“These actions buttress the war mode of the military to crush these threats decisively. The offensive posture indicated by ongoing operations would surely cause the perpetrators of this challenges to reconsider the position.

The military received support such as tip off, intelligence, co-operation and synergy amongst others. Base on these which many of the operations were conducted. This is indicative of the fact that the security challenges confronting us require a collective effort and therefore a collective responsibility,” Maj-Gen Buba stressed.

