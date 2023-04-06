Troops deny oil thieves N407.5m in two weeks – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have denied oil thieves the sum of N407.5 million in the Niger Delta region of the country in the past two weeks.

Major General Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, made this known on Thursday, at the bi-weekly briefing on successes achieved by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges across the six geo-political zones of NIgeria.

Danmadami noted that troops recorded significant outcomes in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations conducted in the past two weeks.

He revealed that troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South zone of the country have sustained the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive patrols, raid, clearance and buggy operations amongst other activities.

He therefore stressed that within the period under review, troops have denied oil thieves the huge sum of N407.5 million naira, among other notable achievements.

He said,”Operations were conducted at creeks, towns, water ways, high ways, cities and high seas of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and River State respectively which yielded appreciable results. Notably, on 23 March 2023, troops responded to human intelligence that revealed movement of arms and ammunition along Rumuola Psychiatric in Obio/Akpar Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Accordingly, troops mobilized to the general area and arrested a suspected gun runner with 3 of his associates. Following the arrest, troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 1 AK46 rifle, 3 single barrel pump action gun, 250 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 413 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 11 AK47 magazines, 1 box of 7.62mm NATO rounds, 231 rounds of 7.62mm special, 153 cartridges, 1 solar prime explosive, 1 roll of dextol 29, 10 chargers of dextol 29, 6 K2 rifle magazines, 32 rounds of K2 ammunition, 1 nylon of powdered explosive and 2 AK47 butts among other items at the residence of the suspected gun runner.

“Also, troops on patrol on the 25 March 2023 along Calabar – Ikom general area in Calabar Municipal Area Council of Cross River arrested a suspect at an illegal mining site in the general area and recovered 46 Detonators, 900m of Detonating cord, 1.5kg gun powder, 456 water gel explosive super power 90, 1 generator set, astral submersible pump as well as 1 welding gas cylinder among other sundry items.

“Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 1 magazine loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62mm special from criminals at Elume Jetty in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. Equally, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE has consolidated its efforts in ensuring a relatively safe and peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive, by denying criminal elements freedom of action in the Joint Area of Operations.

“Consequently, during the weeks in focus troops of operation DELTA SAFE in conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations discovered and destroyed 50 illegal refining sites, 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil, 276,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 4 pumping machines, 19 vehicles, 6 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 8 weapons, 18 variety of ammunitions, 1 outboard engine, 2 generators and 1 speed boat, while 26 suspected criminals were also apprehended.

“All items recovered and arrested suspects from the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. It is worth mentioning that the sum of Four Hundred and Seven Million Five Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira (N407,542,860.00) only were denied oil thieves.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

He said the media community was also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in its quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.