Troops deactivate illegal refining sites, recover stolen products

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have deactivated several illegal refining sites and recovered large quantity of stolen petroleum products in the Niger Delta zone.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while addressing newsmen on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that an illegal refining site was deactivated and several metal storage tanks laden with large quantities of stolen crude oil were recovered at Egelebie-Jumbo Area in Rivers between July 2 and July 14.

He said that troops also intercepted and arrested some smugglers with several trucks, hoses and pumps used in moving illegally refined oil products at Port Harcourt Tourists’ Beach, Borokiri.

The spokesman added that troops also recovered large quantity of illegally refined DPK products in a compound at Macoba area of the state.

He said troops identified a breach point on trunk-lines and stopped ongoing oil siphoning at Kampala Town in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Troops also located and deactivated an illegal oil refining site with some ovens and metal storage tanks laden with large quantities of stolen crude oil as well as some pumping machines at Okrika Town in Rivers,” he said.

Onyeuko said that troops of Operation AWATSE had also sustained operational engagements on anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal refining and anti-smuggling operations among others in the South West Zone.

He said that some oil thieves were arrested and large quantities of petrol siphoned from the NNPC pipeline at the Atlas Cove NNPC Terminal, Lagos recovered within the period.

“Troops, while on patrol within the period, discovered and impounded large quantities of PMS and other petroleum products in sacks and jerry cans at Ogogoro Village and Ashipa Beach along Badagry-Seme Shoreline and Igbokoda area in Ondo State,” he added.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...