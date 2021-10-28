Troops deactivate 27 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta – DHQ

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have deactivated a of 27 illegal refining sites across Niger Delta region, in the last two weeks.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the of armed forces across the country between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the illegal refining sites had 57 ovens, 17 cooking pots/boilers, two cooling systems, 37 reservoirs, nine large dugout pits and 27 storage tanks, drums and sacks laden illegally refined oil products.

He added that nine suspects arrested while one dane gun, among other items recovered in the course of the operations.

According to him, a of 788,500 litres of illegally refined AGO and 229,000 litres of stolen crude oil recovered in the course of the operations, while three armed robbers neutralised and rescued two kidnapped victims.

“Also, five criminals associated pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed arrested within the period.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have remained steadfast in the execution of land, maritime and air in the South-South Zone, to forestall activities of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements,” he said.(NAN)

