Troops conduct clearance operations in Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, neutralise 3

By Stanley Nwanosike

Troops of “Operation UDO KA II’’ in the Southeast conducted a clearance operation on terrorists’ hideout in Orsumoghu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra on Wednesday.

The troops neutralised two terrorists, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, stated on Saturday in Enugu.

He added that the clearance operation centred on suspected hideouts of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Unuakhalu stated that the terrorist group deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to slow down the troops, but the latter were undaunted.

“The troops were able to dislodge the group; neutralised two of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the camps included a pair of military boots, one military belt, five mobile phones, one binoculars, leather hand gloves and police head warmer.

“Others were one locally-made handheld IED and four locally-made IED launchers (Ogbunigwe),’’ he stated.

Unuakhalu added that troops of Sector 2 of the “Operation UDO KA II’’ arrested a suspected gunrunner on Thursday while on a search-and-rescue mission at Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

He state that the suspected gunrunner, one Francis Nwekire, 63, was arrested in his house with 48 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“Additionally, a suspected Effium Militia in Ebonyi was arrested and he led troops to their hideout.

“Items recovered from the hideout were one AK 47 rifle, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and one AK 47 magazine.

“Both suspects are presently in troops’ custody for further interrogation,’’ he stated.

Unuakhalu also stated that troops of Naval Base, Oguta, under “Operation UDO KA II’’ began “Operation IRON TETE’’ on Friday to flush out IPOB/ESN elements from Agwa community in Imo.

He added that during the operation, an identified member of the group, a known local gun fabricator nicknamed “Packing Store’’ was neutralised.

He stated that items recovered during the operation were one pump-action rifle, one locally-made pistol and a head warmer with IPOB inscription.

“Operation UDO KA II calls on law-abiding citizens of the Southeast not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable information that will assist in ending this menace in the region.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,’’ Unuakhalu stressed. (NAN)

