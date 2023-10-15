Troops conduct clearance operation in Imo, Anambra, arrest suspected terrorist

By Stanley Nwanosike

Troops of “Operation UDO KA II’’ conducted clearance operations on terrorists’ camps in Imo and Anambra on Saturday.

The troops arrested a suspected terrorist and also recovered Improvised Explosive Device-making materials, motorcycles, stored foods and other logistics items in the camps.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, stated on Sunday that the clearance operations held at Lilu community and Orsumoghu Forest in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo.

The troops also conducted clearance at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, he added.

“During the clearance operations, the troops encountered various types of obstacles and detonated many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“The troops came in contact with terrorists who fled into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds due to superior fire power.

“Several camps and shrines of the terrorists were also destroyed,’’ Unuakhalu stated.

He implored law-abiding citizens of the Southeast region not to relent in giving timely, credible and reliable information to security agencies, particularly to “Operation UDO KA II’’.

Such reliable information, he explained, could lead to the arrest of those that escaped with different degrees of gunshot wounds.

“We also use this medium to urge the good people of the Southeast region to ignore the deceitful tweets of the self-acclaimed Biafra leader, Simon Ekpa.

“Law-abiding residents should be rest assured that the Southeast region will be free of all forms of criminality.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue to combat crime and criminality in accordance with extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,’’ Unuakhalu added. (NAN)

