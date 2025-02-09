Troops celebrate Operation HADIN KAI successful year 

Troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI has marked a year of significant achievements in counter-insurgency with a celebration of culture and resilience at their West African Social Activities (WASA) 2024.

By Ahmed Abba

Maj.-Gen. M.C.E. Ejike, Commander of Sector 2 JTF (NE) OPHK, welcomed guests in Damaturu on Saturday, highlighting the “resounding successes” recorded within the Sector’s area of responsibility.

He emphasised that ongoing operations had been highly effective despite inevitable losses.

“The troops are set to consolidate operational gains and maintain the tempo for a prompt response to security challenges within the state this year,” he said.

While acknowledging the complex security environment, Ejike assured the public of the troops’ determination to build on their achievements.

He also recognised the crucial role of collaboration with security and intelligence agencies in fostering a more secure environment in the state.

He paid tribute to fallen comrades, reiterating their commitment to honouring their memory through continued dedication to their mission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commander’s address underscores the positive momentum gained in counter-insurgency efforts.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. O.O. Oluyede, for his support and visionary leadership in building a highly motivated force.

He reiterated the COAS’s commitment to achieving the Nigerian Army’s mission, which remained the driving force behind their operations.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, acknowledged the significant contributions of Operation HADIN KAI troops in creating an enabling environment for government activities.

Represented by Mr Aji Bularafa, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Buni commended their sacrifices and urged them to remain steadfast until total peace is restored.

He pledged the state government’s continued support, particularly in logistics and strengthening the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters’ groups.

The WASA celebration, featuring cultural dances and music, provided troops and their families with a well-deserved opportunity to relax and connect.

Buni donated N2 million to support the successful conduct of the celebration. (NAN)