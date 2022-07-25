Troops capture 5 gun runners, kidnappers in Plateau

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested three suspected gun runners and two kidnappers in different parts of Plateau, the Defence Headqauters has said.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko stated that the troops had on July 24 apprehended three gun runners during a clearance operation at Shimakar village in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects as Mr Julius Simon (alias Bagga) – (37); Mr Wolta Zambai (45) and Mr Iliya Peter (alias Doubok) (27).

He added that the suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko noted the troops on same day nab the two kidnappers identified as Alhaji Musa Usman (27) and Adam Mohammed (25) at Barkin Ladi.

He stated that the suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities in the general area, including the kidnap of one Mr Jeremiah Elijah (6) on July 21, adding that the suspects are in troops custody undergoing further interrogation.

He conveyed the Military high command’s commendation to troops of Operation Safe Haven.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

