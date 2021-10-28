Troops capture 3 gun trucks, kill ISWAP fighters after foiling attack on Damboa Super Camp









Nigerian troops on Thursday evening repelled an ambush on Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army in Borno State, sources told PRNigeria.

A military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the terrorists’ ambush which troops ‘gallantry’ foiled was laid by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“The ISWAP insurgents rode in nine gun trucks, three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and three MRAPs, to attack the Super Camp.

“However, the ground troops, with the support of the military Air Task Force (ATF) engaged them, and eliminated scores of the terrorists,” the officer said.

The troops who have since mounted clearance operation in the town after aborting the terrorist’ attack, PRNigeria also, gathered recovered three gun trucks belonging to the ISWAP criminals.

By PRNigeria

