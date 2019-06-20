Troops: ‘Buratai quoted out of context’ – Lawyer

An Abuja – based civil rights lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu , has slammed reports that Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai has indicted soldiers fighting Boko Haram in the north east.

Reacting to the reports,Ugochukwu said , “I verily believe General T Y Buratai must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the Chief of Army Staff and Army as a whole as incompetent.

He added, “At best what the Army Chief meant was theoretically what will make an Army not perform well. It was a mere theoretical gathering and has nothing to do with the current Nigerian Army Soldiers fighting Boko Haram which has been crushed save for new groups trying to grandstand as terrorists .

“I strongly believe that such unpatriotic publication casting the Army Chief in bad light is against National interest and aimed at weakening the morals of the Soldiers in the trenches.”

The statement recalled that the COAS spoke at the opening of a five-day transformational leadership workshop for mid level officers and soldiers at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

