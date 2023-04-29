Troops arrest suspected gunrunners, recover weapons in Taraba – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the the factory and recovered ammunition in Taraba state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Danmadami revealed troops acting on credible intelligence conducted raid operations to a weapon fabrication factory at Wukari village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He said consequently, troops arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the the factory and recovered arms and ammunition.

He said,”On 28 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE acting on credible intelligence conducted raid operations to a weapon fabrication factory at WUKARI village in WUKARI Local Government Area of TARABA State. Troops arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the the factory and recovered two (2) GPMG, one (1) KPM, four (4) AK 47 rifles, three (3) pistols, one (1) PKT, five (5) 9mm ammunitions, two (2) 7.63 x 54 ammunitions, seven (7) rifle butts and several parts of different rifles.

“All arrested criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.