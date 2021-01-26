Troops arrest suspected gunman linked with deadly Zangon Kataf attack

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have reported the arrest in a neighboring state of one Shehu Musa, a suspected bandit and gunman.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said the arrest was based on a tip-off, following careful investigations into last December’s deadly attack in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government area, in which seven persons were killed, 13 houses burnt and several properties destroyed.

According to the report, the suspect was trailed to a village in a neighboring state, where he was arrested in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Expressing satisfaction at the report of the arrest, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and security agencies for sustaining diligent investigations, and urged them to pursue all relevant leads to closure.

The suspect remains in the troops’ custody as investigations continue.