Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram urea fertilizer supplier

August 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Nigerian Army says its troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East Operation, Hadin Kai (OPHK), have arrested one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier Yobe.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, a statement on Friday, said suspect was arrested at Bayamari village Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe.

Nwachukwu said suspect was nabbed by vigilant troops with a total of 38 (50Kg) bags of Urea following a tip off.

He said that urea fertilizer has been banned by Federal Government because of its usage manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

According to him, suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been commended for their vigilance and swift response arresting suspect.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and none kinetic operations conducted by troops.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally exterminate Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts,” he said.

Nwachukwu, however, urged people to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would enhance the execution of the ongoing counter insurgency operations the region. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,