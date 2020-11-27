Troops arrest suspected bandits in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Accord have arrested six suspected bandits in Zamfara state

This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

Enenche noted that the troops of Operation Accord have intensified the onslaught against bandits in the North West zone with attendant successes.

He said,”Following credible intelligence on movement of suspected bandits, troops of Operation Accord on 26 November 2020 arrested 6 youths at Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The suspects were claimed to have returned from Shinkafi Local Government Area

“Preliminary investigation revealed that 2 of them were confirmed to be bandits while 2 others were suspected to be new recruits into the camp of a notorious bandit known as Turji.

“Further search of their phones showed pictures of suspects practicing weapon handling.

‘The suspects confessed to be bandits as alleged. Currently the suspects are in custody for further action.”

Enenche stressed that the troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

He encouraged the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.