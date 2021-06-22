Troops arrest suspected bandit in possession of military kits – Army

 The Nigerian Army says its troops operating along Mokwa-Jebba , intercepted and arrested a fleeing bandit in a vehicle traveling from Zuru to Ibadan during a and search operation Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the vigilant troops spotted an occupant the vehicle, who claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule.

He said the suspect was found to be in possession a pair camouflage, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

He said further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, and further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who was a soldier.

He added that the suspect was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger State to a safe haven.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police at Mokwa for further investigation.

“The heat on bandits and other criminal elements in Niger State caused them to start fleeing to supposed safe havens.

“Members the public, particularly around Niger and contiguous states are, therefore, enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspected of fleeing bandits to ,” he said.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, assured law abiding citizens of Niger State and, indeed, all Nigerians of the safety of lives and property.

“He further enjoined them to be wary of such sinister movements by fleeing bandits and continue to support the with useful information to enable them to maintain and security of the country,” Nwachukwu said. (NAN)

