Troops arrest notorious kidnap kingpin, 20 others terrorizing Katsina State- See Photo

Troops of 17 Brigade on Operation Harbin Kunama III, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State. The arrests which were n continuation of operations against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities in Katsina state, took place between the 3rd to 21st of June 2019, acting Director, Army Public Relations,Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline Saturday.

He said those arrested so far are reportedly responsible for terrorizing villagers in Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas of the State.

Those arrested and items recovered are: Bawa Gomna of Garin Waiziri in Safana LGA, Mallam Bello Sabiu of Fafara village of Jibia LGA, Ibrahim Umar of Fafara village, Jibia LGA (The first three are logistics suppliers of the bandits), Mallam Ibrahim Labo of Shamushelle village in Birnin Magaji LGA, Zamfara State and Musa Lawal of Maitonga village in Safana LGA.

Others are Mallam Adamu Mohammed Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA,Ibrahim Babangida Mairuwa, Faskari LGA,Sani Adamu Mairuwa village Faskari LGA,Yusuf Abubakar – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA and Adamu Saidu – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State to mention a few.

Also troops recovered motorcycles, food stuffs, handsets and jerricans of petroleum motor sprit (PMS) from the bandits.

The suspected criminal elements were apprehended based on credible intelligence from the locals, and have confessed taking part in several banditry activities, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes. They, as usual, will be handed over to the respective law enforcement agency for further action,Colonel Musa said.

According to Colonel Musa, “The 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, commends and appreciates all those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information in order to combat the insecurity.”

