Troops arrest notorious IPOB, ESN leader, recover arm, ammo in Enugu

December 26, 2021



By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army(NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra(IPOB) and Eastern Security Network(ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The IPOB was arrested during joint clearance operations at a suspected to the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on 25 2021.

In a statement, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that during the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the of their leader.

According to him, troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.

