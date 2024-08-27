Troops arrest man for allegedly diverting farm machinery, inputs in Yobe

Troops of Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Yobe have arrested a 43-year-old man for being in possession of 19 seed planting machines.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Troops of Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Yobe have arrested a 43-year-old man for being in possession of 19 seed planting machines.

The planters were among items that the state government recently distributed to farmers under its Agriculture Empowerment Programme

.

A statement by retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, Special Adviser to Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Security Matters, said the man was arrested at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday with the equipment concealed in a bus on the Potiskum-Gombe Road.

“Today, at about 00:10AM, troops of FOB Potiskum arrested a man in possession of 19 seed planters.

“The items, which are suspected to have been issued for the Yobe State Agricultural Empowerment Programme, were concealed in a blue coloured 18-seater bus with Registration No: KTG 449 YG,” Abdulsalam said.

He said the suspect could not provide any proof to show that he was a beneficiary of the programme.

“ The owner of the items had no letter of authority for issue of the items to him or any one else.

“ The suspect, who hails from Jigawa, claimed that he bought the items from one Alhaji Babaji with phone number 08032837370 in Damaturu at the rate of N50,000.00 each.

“He stated that he was conveying the items to resell in Dutse, Jigawa,” he said.

Abdulsalam said the suspect and the recovered items would be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni had directed security agents to arrest anyone found moving the equipment out of the state.(www.nannews.ng)(NAN)