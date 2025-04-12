Troops Arrest ISWAP Members, Neutralize Bandit, Recover Arms in Plateau

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A have arrested 2 members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Plateau State.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Sampson Nantip Zhakom stated that in a coordinated operation on 11 April 2025, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shendam busted an ISWAP cell located around Yelwa axis in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

“During the sting operation, 2 suspected ISWAP members identified as Abdulkadir Dalhatu 25 years-old and Ubaidu Hassan 25 years-old posing as tailors were arrested by troops.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were mandated by ISWAP Commander to use the cover of tailoring to facilitate the establishment of ISWAP bases in Plateau and Bauchi States. The suspects are in custody for further action.,” he said.

Major Sampson added that troops of Sector 4 OPSH conducted follow-up operation at the hideout of a wanted criminal at Mazat Village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State

“During the operation, the suspect fled before troops arrived at the scene. However, troops searched the hideout and recovered 1 AK-47 rifle as well as 1 AK-47 magazine buried in the building. The recovered weapons are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing criminal and also recover other weapons in his possession.

“Similarly, on 12 April 2025, troops of Sector 2 OPSH acting on credible intelligence laid ambush against bandits along Road Pinau – Bangalala in Wase LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, troops made contact and neutralized one bandit while others fled with possible gunshot injuries. Troops exploited the general area and recovered one fabricated pistol.

“Operation SAFE HAVEN is effective in addressing any security threat to civilians within the Joint Operations Area. We, therefore call for more credible information to aid the operations of troops as they intensify onslaughts on arm-carrying criminals,” he said..