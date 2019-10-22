Troops arrest gun runner, recover 6 AK47 rifles

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have arrested a suspected gun runner and recovered six AK 47 rifles in Sabo Gayan, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1Division Nigerian Army, Col Ezindu Idimah disclosed on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Idimah said the suspect was arrested on Saturday in continuation of efforts by the troops to clear Kaduna-Abuja highway of undesirable elements.

“Acting on a reliable information, troops trailed the suspect, one Alhaji Shehu, to his residence at Sabogaya, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State where a search was conducted and six AK47 rifles were recovered.

“Following the discovery, Shehu alleged that only one of the weapons belonged to him while the rest were kept by his son, brothers and in-laws. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects,” Idimah said.

In another development, the troops have also arrested one Kamilu Lawal who was negotiating with a vigilante operative to loan him rifle for a kidnapping operation.

“He promised to reward the operative with the sum of N150,000,” the spokesman said, but did not give further details.

He however said that the two suspects would be handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

He reassured that the troops will continue to remain resolute in combating all forms criminality along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.(NAN)