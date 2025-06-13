‎Troops Arrest Chinese National, ISWAP Collaborators in Major Northeast Crackdown — DHQ

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎In a sweeping military operation aimed at dismantling terror logistics networks in Nigeria’s Northeast, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a Chinese national and several suspected collaborators of terrorist groups, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Thursday.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎In a sweeping military operation aimed at dismantling terror logistics networks in Nigeria’s Northeast, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a Chinese national and several suspected collaborators of terrorist groups, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Thursday.



‎



‎Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed the development during the military’s weekly briefing in Abuja, revealing that the arrests were made between June 5 and 7 in Kukawa and Ngala Local Government Areas of Borno State, as well as Geidam LGA in Yobe State.



‎



‎“Among those arrested is a Chinese national suspected of providing logistical support to terrorist elements,” Kangye stated. According to him, items recovered from the suspects include a vehicle, a motorcycle, mobile phones, a Chinese international passport, and ₦10,000 in cash.



‎



‎According to the DHQ, the suspects are believed to have aided members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS), the two extremist groups responsible for years of insurgency in the region.



‎



‎The arrests were part of a broader wave of coordinated operations conducted between June 6 and 10 across Gwoza, Ngala, and Marte LGAs in Borno State, as well as Bade and Gujba LGAs in Yobe State.



‎



‎“In the course of the operations, troops neutralized several terrorists, rescued three kidnapped victims, and recovered arms, ammunition, IEDs, vehicles, and motorcycles,” Kangye said. “Additionally, terrorist camps and logistics hubs were destroyed.”



‎



‎He added that continued military pressure is forcing militants to surrender in growing numbers. “Between June 6 and 11, a number of terrorists including men, women, and children laid down their arms and surrendered to troops,” he said.



‎



‎In other theatres of operation, troops recorded significant gains in the ongoing fight against banditry, terrorism, and oil theft. Operations Fasan Yamma (North West), Safe Haven (North Central), and Delta Safe (South South) all conducted successful missions during the week under review.



‎



‎“All arrested suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation,” the Defence Headquarters confirmed.



‎



‎The military reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying pressure on terror groups and eliminating their support systems in order to restore lasting peace in the affected regions.



‎



‎