Troops arrest 94 terrorists, criminals, neutralize 25, recover N10.8m in 2 weeks – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops have recovered over N10, 834,930.00 million from terrorists and criminals from various operations conducted across the geo-political zones of the country.

They also arrested 94 terrorists and criminals, while 1,332 Boko-Haram members and their families surrendered according to Major General Musa Danmadami, the Director of the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Danmadami who disclosed this during the bi-weekly briefing of newsmen on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country, said in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He noted that the operations were conducted by the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Hadarin Daji, Delta Safe, Operation Octopus Grip, Operation Awatse, Operation Udo Ka, across the troubled zones of the country which include; North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-South, North-West and South-East, among others.

He noted that in the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained and continued to dominate the Joint Area of Operations. Operational activities were conducted in villages, forests, mountains, towns and cities of Ngala, Konduga, Mobar, Bama, Gwoza, Abadam, Biu, Monguno, Damboa and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas of Borno State. Operational activities were also conducted in Mubi, Michika and Song Local Government Areas of Adamawa State as well as Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State. Several raids, fighting patrols and ambush operations were carried out to curb the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements within the Joint Area of Operations. Notably, on 24 February 2023, troops while on fighting patrol to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves around villages in Abadam and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State, recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 24 AK47 magazines, 200 rounds of LMG ammunition, 36 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one LMG link, 2 training rifles, 2 dane guns, one 36 hand grenade, one AK47 rifle br block and slide and 2 motorcycles. Troops also destroyed makeshift camps as well as rescued 9 adult females and 5 children.

He said,”On the same day, based on credible intelligence, troops while on ambush position apprehended a Boko Haram Terrorists commander alongside his wife and 4 children at Gwoza town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier, 10 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and one mobile phone. Also, on 3 March 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to terrorists enclaves in Afnori and Mallam Fatori general area in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, but made no contact with the terrorists.

“Troops exploited area and recovered 4 AK 47 rifle magazine containing 102 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 LMG and 1 LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition. Equally, between 23 February – 8 March 2023, troops ambushed Boko Haram Terrorists as well as intercepted terrorists logistics suppliers in villages within Marte, Konduga, Bama, Biu, Monguno and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“Following the encounter, troops neutralized 8 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists while other fled. Troops also arrested 35 suspected terrorists logistics suppliers and recovered 120 pieces of bread, cutlasses, 2 axe, knives, 3 wristwatches, bundles of wrappers, cooking pots, assorted food items, packets of mosquito coil, 5 cartons of fish, 5 bags of fish, 2 sacks of baobad seeds, 7 mobile phone, substance suspected to be cannabis, sets of cooking utensils, one sack of metal fragments and the sum of N36,250.00.



“Cumulatively, within the last 2 weeks, troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 1 LMG, 7 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 1 LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, 2 dane guns, 4 AK47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK 47 magazines, 1 36 hand grenade and 1 motorcycle. Troops equally neutralized 8 terrorist, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorist and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations. All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

He added,”Relatedly, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations. Notably, on 24 February 2023, intelligent report revealed terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru and Monguno in Borno State in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections. Consequently, series of air interdiction operations was carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorist were neutralized with their logistics destroyed.

“Also, on 27 February 2023, an air interdiction was conducted at Muzuri in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State following intelligence report of Terrorist meeting in the location. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike.

Danmadami said in the North-Central zone,

troops of Operation Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke in the North Central zone have sustained the offensive against terrorists and other criminal elements in their general areas of operation, adding that operational activities were conducted at different locations and in villages within Bassa and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“Operational were also conducted at Guma and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State. Notably, on 26 February 2023, following credible information, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested 5 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 35 rustled cattle at Lobirin village in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. On the same day, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted a raid operation to Utange village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

“During the operation, troops neutralized 2 bandits and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 mobile phone among other sundry items. In the same vein, troops conducted fighting to within Zaki-Biam town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and arrested 7 terrorist.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects have been involved in criminal activities within the Local Government Area. Troops also recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 19 locally made pistol, 1 dane gun, 2 machetes and 4 mobile phones from the terrorist.

“Additionally, troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okenne Local Government Area of Kogi State on 25 February 2023 arrested 8 political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. Troops recovered 3 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 6 locally made assorted guns and 2 daggers. Also, on 4 March 2023, troops responded to an attack on Angwan Lilu in Royom Local Government Area of Plateau State and made contact with the criminals and following a fire fight, the criminals fled. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 2 dane guns, 17 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, 155 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 3 machetes, 2 mobile phones and 2 motorcycles.

“Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, troops in the North Central Zone recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 3 pump action guns, 19 locally fabricated pistol, 3 dane gun, 6 locally made assorted rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 17 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 machetes, 2 wrist watches, 7 mobile phones and 35 rustled cattle. Troops also neutralized 2 terrorists and arrested 7 suspected terrorist as well as 8 political thugs. All recovered items, arrested terrorists have been handed over to relevant authority for further action,” he said.

In the North-West zone, he said troops of operation Hadarin Daji and other operations in the Zone have continued to sustain their dominance over the menace of terrorists and other criminal activities in the North West zone of the country.

“Consequently, on 24 February 2023, based on credible intelligence, troops on patrol at Gusau in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted a female bandit collaborator who was enroute Taraba State with the sum N1,093,000.00 only concealed in a cosmetic bag. The recovered sum was said to be for the purchase of arms and ammunition in Taraba State.

“In another development, on 26 February 2023, troops responded to information of bandit attack and rustling of livestock at Kuryawa village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

“Troops laid in wait at suspected bandits escape route and made contact and following a fire fight, the bandits fled abandoning the stolen livestock and kidnapped victims. Troops recovered 39 cows and 74 sheep and also rescued 7 kidnapped victims,” he said.

He added,”Also, on 26 February 2023, troops on patrol in Gusau town in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State arrested a suspected bandit collaborator with the sum of N9,500,000.00 naira only. Equally, on 27 February 2023, troops on fighting patrol made contact with bandits at Polewire general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and following a fierce fire fight, troops neutralized 2 bandits while others fled. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 3 AK47 magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 machetes, 2 knives, 1 locally fabricated weapon, 9 motorcycles and 4 Improvised Explosive devices among other items.

“Also, on 2 March 2023, troops responded to bandits attack on Yosore village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with bandits, following a fire fight, 2 bandits were neutralized.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 5 Magazines loaded with 97 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 hand held radio, I motorcycle and the sum of N2,580 only. Equally, on 3 March 2023, troops raided bandit camps around Tukurua general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Zago village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State and Jengeme in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State and made contact with bandits.

“Following the various encounter, troops neutralized 5 bandit, recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 16 round of 7.62 mm special ammunition, 3 AK 47 magazine, 1 hand held radio and equally rescued 16 kidnapped victims.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 locally fabricated weapon, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, 2 dane guns, 1 motorcycle, 1 handheld radio, 9 bicycles, 39 rustled cows, 74 sheep and the sum of N10,595,580.00 only.

“Troops also neutralized 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims. All recovered items and rescued victims were handed over to appropriate authority for further action.



Danmadami disclosed that troops of Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South region of the country have continued to sustain the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta through aggressive patrols, raids and clearance operations amongst other activities.

He said operations were conducted at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta, River State, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state respectively, which yielded appreciable results.

“Precisely, on 25 February 2023, troops on fighting patrol at Obudu town, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State arrested a suspected cult leader of Vikings confraternity at his residence.

“Troops search his residence and recovered 1 model MP-25 auto pistol, 1 round of 7.62mm special ammunition, one cartridge and a mobile phone.

“Equally, following credible intelligent, troops on patrol at Ikono and Ogoja Local Government Areas of Cross River State intercepted 2 buses and arrested 11 suspected criminals as well as recovered 5 pistols, 4 locally made pistols, 26 cartridges, 1 dane gun and 2 machetes.

“Also, on 6 March 2023, troops conducted cordon and search operation at the residence of a community leader at within Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. The search was base on credible intelligence on illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Following the operation, troops arrested 2 suspects and recovered 3 locally made guns, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 G3 rifle magazines, 1 G3 rifle butt and 1 cleaning rod.

“Additionally, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations in the South South zone within the weeks in focus discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites, 341 storage tanks, 31 wooden boats, 260 ovens and 15 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles while a total of 71 criminals were arrested.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. It is worth mentoring that the sum of One Hundred Seventy Three Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (N173,985,650.00) only were denied oil thieves,” he said.

Danmadami noted that troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation UDO KA in the South East zone of the country have sustained the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists, aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the zone.

He said,”Notably, on 24 and 25 February 2023, troops on patrol within Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State intercepted a bus and arrested 4 suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist. Troops recovered 4 pump action rifle, 6 pistols, 27 cartridges, 36 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, 2 lighters, 3 car keys and the sum of N3,100.00 only. Equally, on 27 February 2023, troops while on patrol along road Abakaliki – Enugu intercepted a vehicle at Ntezi village in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and arrested 10 suspected criminals. Troops recovered 1 locally fabricated pistol, drug kits, 1 cutlass, 1 knife, 6 mobile phones and the sum of N200,000.00 only.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 4 pump action rifles, 7 pistols, 27 cartridges, 36 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, 1 cutlass, 1 knife, 3 cars keys, 9 mobile phones and the sum of N203,100.00. Troops also nuetralise 2 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist and arrested 14. All recovered items and apprehended terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.”

Danmadami further disclosed that troops of operation Awatse in the South West region of the country have continued to calm down on the activities of criminal elements within the general area of Operations.

According to him, on 23 February 23, troops raided a criminal hideout in Marwa community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. During the operation, troops arrested 25 suspected criminals and recovered 2 rounds of 5.5mm, 10 Kg of cannabis and other assorted illicit drugs as well as the sum of 3,100.00 only.

“Equally, on 25 February 23, troops deployed at Idi-Ape in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State intercepted a vehicle. After a thorough search, troops arrested 5 suspected criminals on board the vehicle. Troops recovered 2 locally fabricated single barrel guns, one triple barrel pistol, 36 live cartridges, 7 Jack knives, 2 small axes, 2 pairs of desert and black combat boots, 2 red beret, fragmented jacket and 2 mobile phones.

“On the same day, troops on fighting patrol encountered hoodlums on bikes close to Obande Grammar school in Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State. Following a fire fight, troops suppressed criminals, forcing criminals to flee. Troops exploited general area and recovered one locally fabricated rifle, 8 loaded cartridges, two axe, 3 dane guns, 9 cutlasses, 3 empty cartridges, 1 pump action gun loaded with 2 cartridges, 3 machetes and assorted charms.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops arrested 30 suspected criminals and recovered, 1 pump action gun, 3 dane guns, 1 locally fabricated rifle, 3 locally fabricated single barrel gun, 1 triple barrel pistol, 36 live cartridges, 2 rounds of 5.5mm ammo, 7 jack knives, 9 cutlasses, 3 machetes, 1 vehicle, large quantity of hard drugs and assorted charms. All arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

Danmadami conveyed the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.