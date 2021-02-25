UPDATE: Troops arrest 6 Army imposters in Asaba

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Delta Safe have arrested six suspected Army imposters in Delta State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said,”On Tuesday 23 February 2021 at about 11:10 pm, troop of Operation Delta Hawk (OPDH) in Delta State acting on intelligence report, arrested six suspected Army imposters along Midwifery school Road at Okpanam General area of Asaba, Delta state.

“The suspects arrested were Mr Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel aged 20 years, Mr Nwokoye Francis aged 24 years, Mr Chigozie Arinze aged 23 years, Mr Kingsley Ndukuba aged 32 years, Mr Chidera Anichukwu aged 21 years and Mr Chinedu Akwali aged 29 years.

“During the arrest, the following items were recovered; 1× Mercedes Benz GL350, 1× Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ 49 AA ABUJA,1× Fabric Nationale bayonet and pairs of military kits from one of the suspects, Mr Chidera who claimed to be a Cadet from Southern Maritime Academy at Ugheli ,Delta state and suspect confessed to have gotten the Military kits from one Mr Hassan nicknamed(Commander).”

Gen. Yerima disclosed that the suspects have been handed over to 63 Brigade Military Police Group for further investigation and prosecution.

According to him, the Brigade called on the general public and law abiding citizens of the state to be weary of such people who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any suspicious person(s) to any nearest military formation/ security agencies.