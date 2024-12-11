Troops arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Plateau

The Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Jos.

According to him, troops arrested the suspects during a special operation codenamed “Operation Golden Peace” in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The media officer explained that the suspects were arrested on Dec. 10, with a cache of ammunition.

He said that the special operations were in line with the directives of Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oloyede, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) toward ensuring a peaceful Yuletide and harvest season in the state.

“Troops of 3 Division and OPSH conducted intelligence-based raids at identified criminal hideouts at Rafiki, general area in Bassa local government capturing notorious kidnap kingpins and recovery of a cache of ammunition.

“This is in continuation of robust efforts to ensure secure harvest and peaceful yuletide celebration in the joint operations area as directed by the COAS.

“During the operation, security agencies captured the target identified as Mohammed Musa also known as Mamman along with his collaborator, Mallam Alhassan Samaila.

“A thorough search at the hideout of the kidnap kingpin led to the recovery of 439 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition carefully concealed in a 4-litres engine oil gallon,”he said

Zhakom said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects disguised themselves as transporters to convey the ammunition to bandits in Plateau, Kaduna and Zamfara.

The media officer said that the suspects were making useful confessions.

He said security agencies are currently conducting follow-on operations to capture other members of the criminal syndicate as well as recover their arms and ammunition.

Zhakom assured residents of Plateau of its readiness to secure lives and property in the state. (NAN)