Troops arrest 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

May 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Nigerian Army confirmed the arrest of 13 suspected in Kano, Nigeria.

Brigadier General Yerima, Director Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

He said, “In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its Area of Responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May 2021.

Yerima also said, the ongoing are predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

The statement further urged the general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, to go about lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action,” Yerima said.



