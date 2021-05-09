The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano, Northern Nigeria.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

He said, “In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its Area of Responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May 2021.

Yerima also said, the ongoing operations are predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

The statement further urged the general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action,” Yerima said.







Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

