Troops apprehends suspected bandits’ gunrunners in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have arrested two bandits gunrunners in Katsina State.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Danmadami disclosed that the suspects who pretended to be in search of a missing person were discovered to have hidden dangerous weapon in their vehicle, and were subsequently apprehended by troops for further investigation.

He stated,”On 27 January 2023, troops of OPERATION FOREST SANITY deployed at Danali in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State on patrol arrested two gunrunners in a Golf vehicle at Yahaya vill near Maidabino general area.

“Suspects on interrogation, claimed they were in search of their missing brother. Items initially recoverd from suspects include 1 x Golf vehicle, 3 x Techno Mobile Phones, 3 x ATM cards, 1 x NIN card 1 x Driver licence, transaction receipt and the sum of Sixty Four Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (#64,650) Only.

“However further search on the vehicle revealed, 6 x AK 47 rifles and 27 x AK 47 magazines were discovered hidden in the vehicle. Suspects in custody for investigation.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”