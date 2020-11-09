Troops apprehend two gun runners, recover arms, ammunition in Sokoto, Zamfara

Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Accord have arrested two suspected gun runners in Zamfara State.

They also neutralized two bandits and recovered cell phones, motorcycle and ammunition in Sokoto state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General John Enenche.

He said,”In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and sundry crimes in the country, troops of Operation Accord have recorded tremendous successes.

“Troops acting on credible intelligence on movement of suspected gun runners at Tangaza Town arrested 2 suspects .

“The suspects named Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State were arrested yesterday 8 November 2020.

“Items recovered from them include one Light Machine Gun, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle.

“The suspects are currently in custody for further action”.

General Enenche disclosed that in another development on 8 November 2020, following credible intelligence that bandits were operating at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops swiftly mobilized to the area and made contact with armed bandits.

According to him, after exchange of fire, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 of them.

He said that items recovered after the encounter include one motorcycle, 4 magazines and 2 cell phones.

Enenche further disclosed that troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI DAJI deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, the suspect is currently in custody for necessary action.

Enenche assured that the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive and confidence building patrols.

“Additionally, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to dominate the air space with air patrols providing close air support for ground troops with Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in the fight against enemies of our Nation,” he stated.