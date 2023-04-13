Troops apprehend suspected bandit, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch has arrested a suspected bandit during a search operation along road Kaduna-Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami disclosed that troops intercepted a black Toyota Corolla, and discovered arms and arms hidden in different compartments of the vehicle.

He further revealed that troops arrested 1 suspect.

He stated,”Today 13 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH acting on credible intelligence conducted search operation at POLEWIRE along road Kaduna-Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State and intercepted a black Toyota Corolla. Troops searched vehicle and discovered arms and arms hidden in different compartments of the vehicle.

“Troops however arrested 1 suspects (the driver) and recovered one thousand seventy nine (1,079) rounds of 7.62mm special, eight hundred and eighty six (886) rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), one hundred and thirty nine (139) rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) and 5 AK 47 empty magazines.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”