Troops apprehend gun runners, kill bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters says that troops of troops of Operation Accord have apprehended two suspected gun runners and eliminated two bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Enenche said that the success was recorded on Sunday, following credible intelligence on movement of the suspects in Tangaza town in Sokoto State. He said that the suspects included Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village in Tangaza area.

According to him, items recovered from suspects include one light machine gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition and one motorcycle. Enenche said that the suspects have been kept in custody for further action. He said that the troops also eliminated two bandits at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara, following credible intelligence that bandits were operating in the area. He said that items recovered included one motorcycle, four magazines and two cell phones. The Coordinator also said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator -Jamilu Usman, at Funtua LGA of Katsina state.

He said that the suspect has been kept in custody for necessary action. He said that the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive and confidence building patrols. “Additionally, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has continued to dominate the air space with air patrols providing close air support for ground troops with Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions,’’ Enenche. He added that the Military High Command has congratulated the gallant troops for their dexterity and encouraged them to remain resolute in the fight against enemies of the nation. (NAN)