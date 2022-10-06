Troops apprehend 64 hoodlums on Independence Day – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Oct. 1, apprehended 64 suspects who attempted to disrupt the Independence Day Celebration in Abuja.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday, in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops raided Karshi hill and surrounding villages in the Federal Capital Territory following intelligence on plans by the hoodlums to disrupt the Independence anniversary celebration.

He said the 64 suspects were youths that were dressed in black attire and armed with nine locally made guns.

Danmadami said the troops also raided an identified illegal drug peddlers hideout along Koroduma-Asokoro Guzape in Abuja Municipal Area Council of the territory on Sept. 25 and arrested five suspected drug peddlers.

He said the suspects were apprehended with 11 bags of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“In another development, 33 suspected illegal miners were arrested at an illegal mining site at Gwagwalada Area Council.

`All apprehended criminals were handed over to the Nigeria Police, FCT Command for further action,” he said.

On the release of the remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna train victims, Danmadami said the release was secured through non-kinetic means executed by the presidential committee.

He said the details of the release would be made public in due course.

In other parts of the North Central, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had on Sept. 30 neutralised two terrorists in an encounter at Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue.

He said that some of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, troops also responded to a distress call about the activities of a bandit leader identified as ‘full fire’ and his gang members at Zaki Biam and Zamkara in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

“During the operation, troops arrested two suspected bandits and recovered one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, one Dane gun and two mobile phones.

“Troops also arrested one suspected bandit in his hideout, while a motorcycle and one round of 7.62mm special was recovered from the suspect.

“Equally, troops raided suspected terrorists hideout in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, during the encounter, troops neutralised two terrorists while four others were arrested,” he said.

Defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Safe Haven had between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 apprehended 15 suspected kidnappers and bandits and rescued eight victims in different operations in Plateau. (NAN)

