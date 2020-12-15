Troops apprehend 12 bandits, collaborators in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters says, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have apprehended seven suspected bandits and five of their collaborators in different operations in Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday, said the operations, which took place on Monday, also resulted in recovery of weapons and logistics.

Enenche said the troops successfully ambushed some marauding bandits around Magizawa, Kani, Zango, Tabanni and Nasamu villages of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara.

He said the operation was conducted sequel to actionable intelligence on the movement of bandits in the area leading to arrest of seven bandits.