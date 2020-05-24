Troops ambush, neutralise Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, have neutralised Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the Adzunge and adjoining villages in Borno, the Defence spokesman, Major Gen. John Enenche said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

He said the troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road, where eight BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while 10 Motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

“Troops of 192 Bn ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments. Five (5) of of them were killed, 3 AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges and other clothing materials were recovered.

“Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralised 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops location from Boboshe while others fled with gunshot wounds and one AK 47 rifle with one magazine and 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

“Following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action with numerous items recovered which include, Five AK 47 rifles, 2 gun trucks, 1 anti aircraft gun, 6 assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and 2 hand grenades.

“In another operation, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area, killing 2 BHT/ISWAP fighters with others escaping. And one AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered”, the statement read.

Enenche added that troops of 81 Division Task Force under 22 Brigade and 153 Task Force Bn with Civilian Joint Task Force in an operation at Mugdala killed 8 terrorists while one AK 47 rifle, a Dane gun, 3 BHT flags, 2 bicycles, 2 Techno cell phones and other accessories recovered.

“Equally, troops of 202 Bn and Special Armoured Brigade Garrison Bama, based on credible intelligence sprung an ambush on BHT/ISWAP terrorists crossing point along Bama Aulari road.

“In that operation, three of the terrorists were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In all, a total of 35 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed in Sector 1 offensives between 11 and 22 May 2020.”

