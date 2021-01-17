Troops ambush, eliminate Boko Haram in foiled invasion of Marte Military Base 

Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists at Marte town.

PRNigeria reported that the ISWAP elements, yesterday, attempted to invade and ‘massacre’ soldiers in a military base at Marte, a town in Borno State.

But the military troops, acting on credible intelligence, tactically withdrew from their base.

They however, returned, ambushed and neutralized several terrorists who had already invaded their base.

According to intelligence sources, the ground troops and Air Task Force, which prosecuted the operation between 6:30 and 8:00pm, destroyed seven gun trucks belonging to the ISWAP insurgents.

This development is confirmed in a press release signed by Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, acting Director Defence Media Operations.

The official statement reads thus: “Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to, and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to the fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded as indicated above.

“The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation. Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later.”

PRNigeria gathered that the videos of the tactical manoeuvre and aerial bombardments of air task force would soon be released. The military formation is safe in the hand of the Nigerian troops.

By PRNigeria