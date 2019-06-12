Troops ambush Boko Haram terrorsists, rescue women, children

#TrackNigeria -Two women and six children were rescued on Monday from Boko Haram terrorists by troops of 121Battalion in conjunction with hunters in an ambush operation against some fleeing terrorists at Gwadala village in the North Eastern part of Borno State.

A press release signed by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Public Relations ,7 Division Nigerian Army/Operation ,Lafiya Dole said during the operation contact was made with the criminals at Gwadala village axis. In the pocess, troops neutralised one of the terrorists, others escaped with gunshot wounds and the following items were recovered: one AK 47 rifle, one dane gun and locally fabricated ammo and projectiles

The statement said the projections for ambushes, clearance operations and fighting patrols are part of the efforts embarked upon by the dogged troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army.They are meant to consolidate on the gains and successes recorded so far in the ongoing operation “Halaka Dodo” to ensure the remnants of the BHTs are exterminated, with the aim of having a lasting peace and security in the North East.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu applauded the gallant troops for their doggedness and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commendation for the successes so far achieved in the ongoing counter terrorism operations.

Members of the public within the Theatre have also been urged to cooperate with the Army and other security agencies by sharing credible and timely information to troops in their efforts to fighting terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

