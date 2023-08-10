Troops ambush Boko-Haram terrorists, neutralize two in Borno

…As notorious BH terrorists surrenders

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully carried out an ambush on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Crossing Point along Kuka in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu revealed that troops laid in wait for the marauding terrorists, before engaging them in a fierce firefight that neutralized two BHT, while others fled in disarray.

He said,”The gallant troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device(IED) shell, five Pento injections and the sum of Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Naira.

“Similarly, following the aggressive operations of troops against BHT enclaves, a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in Konduga LGA.

“Items recovered from the suspect include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. The suspect is currently undergoing profiling for further necessary action.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that remnants of terrorists and bandits in their areas of responsibility are completely cleared.

