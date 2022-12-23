Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijani

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun/Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said “According to feedback to the Kaduna state Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops then made contact with the bandits and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission.

“The troops then engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles,” he said.

Aruwan said in a similar operation, troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axis.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.

Aruwan explained that the troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.

The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude, and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations. (NAN)