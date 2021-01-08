Tricycle operator docked over alleged manslaughter, reckless driving

A 29-year-old tricycle operator, Francis Anthony, who allegedly rode a commercial tricycle in a reckless and dangerous manner, leading to the death of four persons, was on Friday arraigned before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State. Anthony of no fixed address was arraigned on a three-count charge of reckless driving, driving without rider’s permit and manslaughter.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec.11, 2020 at about 5:30 p.m., at Ganyingbo village along Owode-Apa Expressway in Badagry. Nkem said that the defendant was riding an unregistered commercial tricycle on the public highway in a dangerous manner with no regards to all circumstances including the nature and use of the highway. “The defendant was riding the unregistered tricycle without a rider’s permit.

“He rode it in a dangerous manner having no regards to all circumstances including nature and use of highway and caused the death of four persons. “The dead persons are: Agnes Zannu, 50; Seyiden Musozonu, 14; Gbemi Musozonu, 11 and Olamilekan Musozonu, 9,” he said. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 19, 15 and 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya directed that the sureties must be within the court’s jurisdiction, and be gainfully employed and with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government. He adjourned the case till Jan. 18 for further hearing. (NAN)