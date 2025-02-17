Tribute to Titan: Shettima mourns Pa Adebanjo

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a renowned leader of the Afenifere group, who died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

In a condolence message issued on Monday in Abuja, Shettima described Pa Adebanjo as a champion of a more equitable and progressive Nigeria.

Shettima acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s extensive contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, highlighting his roles as Organising Secretary of the Action Group and leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADE) during the military era.

He lauded Pa Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to advocating for a better Nigeria, even in his final days.

The Vice-President eulogised Pa Adebanjo as one of the greatest titans in Nigeria’s political history, whose departure marks a significant chapter in the country’s history.

He noted that, in African tradition, the passing of an elderly person like Pa Adebanjo takes with them a vital part of the nation’s history

Shettima extended his condolences to Pa Adebanjo’s family, particularly his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, and expressed hope that they would find the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Pa Adebanjo is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.(NAN)