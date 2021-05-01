By Saleh Abdulwahab

We have indeed lost a gem, a great Lady and Blessed Mother, Her Royal Highness Hajiyya Maryam Odee Ado Bayero. She was held in great esteem and affection. She was a Princess of nobility, a Daughter of an Emir, the Wife of an Emir, the Mother of two Ruling Emirs – both Emirs of Kano and Bichi and the auntie of the Emir of Ilorin and also of Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President.



We fondly called her Gogo meaning our aunt, she was our pearl and paragon of beauty and elegance. She was a bridge builder and unifying figure among the Emirtes. It was part of her legacy that the amiable and adorable Queen used her ability and influence to promote love, peace and unity not only across the Emirates but also among all Nigerians in general.

She represented all the paraphernalia, the glorious medals and glamour of royalness in all its ramifications. The Lady who got her name written in the History of Kano, Bichi and Ilorin Emirates with an indelible golden ink. She lived a decent and fulfilled life as a devoted and pious Muslim who dedicated her life to the service of Almighty God and humanity. Since the breaking news of her passing to glory, the people of Ilorin, Kano and Bichi Emirates have been converging to offer special prayers for the repose of her gentle soul.



It is a sign of acceptance by Almighty Allah that she passed away during the Holy Month of Ramadan which is full of forgiveness and blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Ilorin, Kano and Bichi, members of the esteemed royal families and the good people of the Emirates. We also convey our deep condolences to the governments of Kwara and Kano States on this huge loss.

We pray that may the Most Compassionate God grant the bereaved families courage to bear the irreparable loss and grant our Beloved Gogo mercy, favour and everlasting peace in His Magnificent Paradise of alJanatul Firdaus, AlFatiah +Ikhlas, amin.

