One of the great sons of Nigeria and Africa is dead . Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande(LKJ) was a man of history.l had the privilege of being the Chairman of the Committee of the Review of Parastatal Organizations in Lagos State -(Jakande’s Administration 1979-1983.)

History will remember him as the best Governor of his time because of his commitment to humanity.He performed excellently and with distinction.His records of performances are available for all to see.

He was focused on helping others more than helping himself .He was a true leader that goes beyond shallow thinking, personal tastes and comfort zones.

He was an accomplished journalist ,politician and a leader who understood and appreciated the need for sacrifice and service to others.

He showed by his actions, l have evidences, that there is joy in sacrificing for and serving others.

He proved beyond any doubt that”service to humanity is the greatest service of all.”

Alhaji kept faith religiously with the Almighty and the people.

He gave his all to Lagos State and l believe history will have a place for him.He lived in his house at llupeju, Lagos, Lagos State through his period as the Executive Governor of Lagos State and used his own car as his official car.

May Allah SWT bless him, forgive him sins and grant him Alhajana.

I pray that God will continue to guide his family and give them the grace to manage the loss and may He comfort them.Alhaja thank you and may God reward you abundantly for all you did.

Nigeria has lost one of her devoted citizens.

Prince Lekan Fadina

Managing Director and Chief Executive

Knowledge Hub Nigeria