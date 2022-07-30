TRIBUTE: Three years on, memory of Tijani Yusuf lingers, By Jalal Arabi



As the saying goes, nobody has control over life and death, except the Almighty Allah.Also, death in particular is a necessary end that no soul can avoid.

For those of us whom God has kept alive, memories of our beloved relatives and colleagues are always with us.

For me, in particular, the death of Malam Tijani Yusuf remains painful.Though it is three solid years since your departure, you remain an inimitable brother, friend and ex-colleague that I always cherish and I remember you with relish.

Tijani, you were such a towering figure in character and deeds that it is impossible to forget you.Your competence and humility were like the icing on the cake of your life and career. No one who interacted with you can easily forget you.

I had the privilege of working with you and this made you an influential personality in my career throughout the period we worked together.I remain very grateful for your loyalty, trustworthiness and reliability.

The indelible words of the Presidency after your death attest to my assertion and they still remain relevant.

You were an embodiment of good character and excellence.

It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty Allah will grant you Aljanat Firdaus.Amin

Jalal Arabi

