TRIBUTE: Mama Hussaina (Fatima): Our Great Wall Has Fallen, By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

I first heard of Hajiya Hussaina in her late mother’s room, one of my favourite aunts, Hajiya Azumi (Aisha) who was my father’s elder sister.

I saw her picture on the wall and she truly was an embodiment of beauty and elegance. I was told she was my sister. In what could be deemed as a limitation but in reality a tool for fostering greater familial bond, there is no semantic equivalence for cousin in my native tongue – you are either a sister or a brother. So in my little girl’s mind I felt proud that I had an elder sister who was not only beautiful but also a governor’s wife.

Years later when they came back home and I was to meet her for the first time in their beautiful house, my pride almost vanished, but immediately I was introduced to her as her sister, Baba Tanko’s daughter, her hearty, hospitable reception retained and further reinforced my initial pride. She in turn introduced me to others as kanwata (my younger sister) and I sat watching in admiration how women kept coming in and out while being received with beaming smiles and getting well entertained. She had kind words for everyone around. I felt even prouder and went away with a lot of valuable lessons.

As editions of Leadership newspaper Yargata rolled out, Mama never failed to buy and read the papers every Friday and would sometimes call me to share her insights and opinions. I was immensely encouraged by the gesture.

As His Royal Highness’ wife, Mama, as she was popularly called by everyone in the emirate, was accommodating and caring, especially to the orphans, widows and the less privileged who always found comfort in her presence. Amidst tears, a woman said that no matter the weight of your problem, when you step into Mama’s room, you would come out smiling after comforting you with her words of wisdom.

Mama was very religious, she never mixed anything with her religious activities. Anyone who visited her often knew she had specific time for her compulsory and voluntary prayers and also reading the Qur’an that she didn’t compromise. It is, therefore, no wonder that Mama breathed her last on her praying mat!

Mama was there not only for the needy but even new Muslim converts and their families. Some believe that she was responsible for the conversion of some of them, including a woman pastor, to Islam. Mama who was very private in her activities was also accommodating and a good host to many people who paid visits to the palace.

To us her kith and kin, we have, indeed, lost a sister and a mother that was always after our happiness and welfare, calling each and everyone of us to know how we were faring or advising us on the right things to do to foster family ties.

My heart goes out to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau Suleja, Malam Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim for this huge loss.



My heart also feels heavy towards her sister, Hajiya Ramatu Awwal Ibrahim and her many children, Hajiya Samira, Hajiya, Sadiqa, Alhaji Sadiq and the rest of them.



To the entire Suleja Emirate, a wall we used to confidently lean on has fallen, no doubt, but our prayers towards her will give her ease in her grave and make us feel better knowing that Mama is resting and in a better place.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja

