Tribute in endless memory, honour of Malam Tijjani Yusuf, By Jalal Arabi

It is this time of the year again, when I have to express my true feeling of loss of a dear friend and colleague: Malam Tijjani Yusuf.

For those reading about him from me for the first time, let me state this: Malam Tijjani, as he was fondly called, and I worked closely as friends for about thirty years, in the later years at the State House, the Presidential Villa. He was an invaluable man.His character, competence, sense of honour, trustworthiness and amiable nature made him treasurable.

Given his reliability, in fact dependability, he was re-engaged after retirement and he served as Special Assistant to the President . I can say without mincing words that Malam Tijjani Yusuf added value to our office each and every day.

Sadly, death snatched him away. From Him we came and to Him we shall all return.

Four years after, you remain Indelible in my mind.

May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you Aljanat Firdaus. Amin.

Jalal Arabi

